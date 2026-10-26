Islam Makhachev explains decision not to fight at UFC 336

An undated photo of Dagestani MMA fighter Islam Makhachev. — UFC

Islam Makhachev has explained his decision not to fight at UFC 336, which resulted in an interim welterweight showdown between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales.

The fight between Prates and Morales was announced by UFC on Saturday afternoon in Abu Dhabi during UFC 333.

Play-by-play announcer Jon Anik said the UFC and Makhachev had been planning a fight at UFC 336, but the Dagestani fighter refused to fight in January, saying it was too soon. Thus, the interim fight was set up instead.

“On average, Islam fights like once a year,” a clearly annoyed Dana White said at the UFC 333 post-fight press conference.

“He was slated for January and then said I don’t want to fight until after Ramadan. You can’t hold up divisions like this. You’ve got to keep moving, and this fight makes sense.”

Now Makhachev has released a video explaining his decision.

“They offered me a fight with Prates, who recently lost to [Ian Machado Garry], someone I beat,” Makhachev said. “If I beat him, Morales would already be next in line, who’s not fighting and waiting for [a title shot].”

“Just let them fight, and we will figure out who’s the real challenger.”

Makhachev has often blamed the UFC for his glacial fight schedule, but in the current situation, he has said that he wanted to return before Ramadan but changed his mind because the offer was not valuable.

At the time of his first defence of the welterweight belt, Islam Makhachev said he was moving towards the end of his time in the UFC.

Islam (29-1) broke the UFC’s official win streak record after defending his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry in August for his 17th consecutive win.