PCB unveils squads, schedule for Women's Super-3 T20 Tournament

Strikers captain Natalia Parvaiz poses with the National Women's T20 Tournament trophy after their final against Stars at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on October 26, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the squads and complete match schedule for the inaugural Women's Super-3 Tournament, which will be played on the back of the recently concluded National Women's T20 (NWT20) Tournament in Faisalabad.

According to the cricket board, the three-team event, scheduled to be played in Faisalabad from October 28 to November 5, has been designed to give the "best players" from the NWT20 a chance to gain more experience of competitive and tournament cricket.

The upcoming tournament will feature three teams – Champions, Incredibles and Warriors, competing in a double-league format as a total of six matches are set to be played in the league stage.

The top two sides after the league stage will advance into the final, which will also be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 5.

According to the PCB, a total of 39 cricketers are set to participate in the upcoming tournament as each of the three squads features 13 national women's cricketers.

Tuba Hassan will lead Champions, Gull Feroza will be the captain of Incredibles, while Muneeba Ali will be in charge of Warriors.

"The Super-3 T20 Tournament has been designed to give the best players in the preceding T20 Tournament a chance to gain more experience of competitive and tournament cricket. A total of 39 players will take part in the Super-3 event, with each squad comprising of 13 players," the PCB said in a statement.

"Three teams – Champions, Incredibles and Warriors – will play each other on double round-robin basis with the top two competing in the 5 November final. Tuba Hassan will lead Champions, Gull Feroza will be the captain of Incredibles, while Muneeba Ali will be in-charge of Warriors."

The prize pool for the three-team tournament is set at around PKR three million. The winning team will receive PKR 1.5 million, while the runners-up will bag PKR one million.

Squads

Champions: Tuba Hassan (c), Ayesha Rehman, Fatima Khan, Komal Khan (wk), Momina Riasat, Najiha Avi (wk), Natalia Pervaiz, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Tania Saeed, Tasmia Rubab and Tayyaba Imdad.

Incredibles: Gull Feroza (c & wk), Anosha Nasir, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Mahnoor Zeb, Minahil Rafique, Omaima Sohail, Rida Aslam, Samiya Afsar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma Jafri, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Warriors: Muneeba Ali (c & wk), Aleesa Mukhtiar, Ayesha Bilal, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Rukh, Hafsa Khalid, Humna Bilal, Rameen Shamim, Ravail Farhan, Sadaf Shamas, Shahar Bano and Zunash Abdul Sattar.