Strikers down Stars in enthralling final to win National Women's T20 Tournament

Strikers players and support staff pose with the trophy after winning the National Women's T20 Tournament by defeating Stars in the final at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on October 26, 2026. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Captain Natalia Pervaiz's anchoring 30-run knock, followed by a disciplined bowling effort, helped Strikers secure a sensational one-run victory over Stars in the low-scoring final and clinch the National Women's T20 Tournament 2026-27 here at the Iqbal Stadium on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Strikers, who entered the summit clash boasting an unbeaten record, could accumulate 115 runs before getting bowled out in 19 overs.

Leading the way for the Strikers was their captain Natalia, who top-scored with a sensible 30 off 31 deliveries with the help of one boundary, followed by a 12-ball 20 by right-handed opener Eman Naseer.

Besides them, the middle-order duo of Huraina Sajjad (16), Rameen Shamim (12) and wicketkeeper batter Najiha Alvi (12) made notable contributions to the Strikers' total.

Hafsa Khalid was the pick of the bowlers for the Stars as she picked up four wickets for 29 runs in her four overs, followed by Diana Baig and captain Tuba Hassan with two each, while Momina Riasat and Aqsa Bibi made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a modest 116-run target in the National Women's T20 Tournament final, the Stars' batting unit faltered and could only amass 114/8 in their allotted 20 overs despite an anchoring knock by opener Sadaf Shamas.

Sadaf remained the top-scorer for the Stars with a 38-ball 37 up the order, which featured three fours and two sixes.

The rest of the Stars batters, however, failed to bank on the start provided by the opener, with Diana (16), Tuba (14), Iram Javed (13) and Hafsa (11) being the only other notable run-getters.

Omaima Sohail and Rameen jointly led Strikers' bowling charge as they picked up two wickets at magnificent economy rates. Rameen conceded just nine runs in her four overs, while Omaima gave away 11.

The duo was supported by Syeda Masoom Zahra, Zunish Abdul Sattar and Aqsa Habib, who chipped in with one wicket apiece.

For her crucial 15-run cameo, followed by sensational bowling figures of 2/9 in four overs, Rameen was adjudged the Player of the Match in the National Women's T20 Tournament 2026/27 final.