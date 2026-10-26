Gael Monfils announces to ‘tell everything’ in livestream after Elina Svitolina divorce

France's Gael Monfils speaks during a post-match interview after receiving an award from Roland Garros after losing his first-round match against France's Hugo Gaston in Paris on May 25, 2026. — Reuters

Gael Monfils has announced that he will come live on Twitch and will engage with his fans, after the French tennis player separated from his wife, Elina Svitolina recently.

Famous Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina shocked the tennis world when she announced the end of her marriage to Monfils in an Instagram post on October 19.

In her post, the Ukrainian stated that she had previously not revealed anything about her inner experiences related to the war in her country, but, according to her, last year she endured a difficult time; the war led to a lot of sleepless nights and now she wants her way back to herself.

Following the statement, a lot of questions were raised about Svitolina, as Monfils abruptly ended his career earlier and isn't set to play Lyon or Paris.

Svitolina posted another long statement on Instagram on Tuesday in which she clarified her previous post after noticing that some people misunderstood her first statement.

The world No. 6 stressed that the war in her country was not the only reason behind her decision, pointing out that there were many personal matters she did not want to share publicly.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, the 40-year-old was at home in Dubai with their daughter, Skai, when the Ukrainian tennis star told him by phone.

Svitolina called him from China, where she had travelled for a series of tournaments in late September.

Svitolina and Monfils’ relationship began in 2018 after they met in Paris, and they were briefly engaged before marrying in June 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter Skai to the world in 2022.

In an Instagram story, Monfils posted a graphic that said, “La Fin De Ma Carriere,” (The end of my career). The Frenchman, who resides in Monaco, will broadcast his Twitch stream from 6- 8 p.m.

The post also reads, “When? Where? I’ll tell you everything. We’ll look back at my entire journey… be there.”