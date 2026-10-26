Harry Brook meets Lahore Qalandars' owner Sameen Rana amid ODI tri-series

Lahore Qalandars owner Sameen Rana (left) presents England captain Harry Brook with a souvenir during their meeting at a local hotel in Lahore on October 26, 2026. — Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: England's white-ball captain Harry Brook on Monday reunited with Lahore Qalandars as he met the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise's owner Sameen Rana here on the sidelines of their ODI tri-series against the host nation and Sri Lanka, underway until October 31.

According to the details, the meeting took place at a local hotel here, during which Qalandars' Rana presented Brook with commemorative souvenirs and recalled the England captain's pivotal role in their maiden title victory in 2022.

Although Brook did not feature in PSL since then, the right-handed batter has taken the world cricket by storm and eventually appointed as the England white-ball captain.

Rana, while sharing the details of his meeting with Brook, said that he reminisced the memories with the England captain and described the reunion as a pleasant experience.

"Four years ago, we signed a talented cricketer like Harry Brook, and he played an important role in our first historic success," Rana stated.

"Meeting a champion player like Harry Brook after four years was a wonderful experience. We reminisced about the old days and recalled the memories we shared," he added.

Rana further revealed that Brook termed his time with the Qalandars as memorable and spoke fondly of his stay in Pakistan, while also extending best wishes to the franchise, who now has won three titles.

"Harry Brook described his time with Lahore Qalandars as memorable. He also spoke fondly of his stay in Pakistan and extended his best wishes to the Lahore Qalandars family," Rana added.

The meeting came a week after Brook had credited his maiden PSL stint with the Qalandars for helping him develop a better understanding of playing conditions in Pakistan when asked about his dominant record against the Green Shirts across formats.

"It (career) kind of kick-started my career really playing in the PSL. I obviously got the opportunity to play for Lahore Qalandars in 2022, and I performed quite well out here," Brook had said on the eve of the ongoing ODI tri-series.

"I got to know the conditions very well. I got to know the opposition I was playing against, and a lot of them play for the Pakistani team as well.

"It gave me great confidence going into that Test series and into any series that we played after that. Knowing I knew the opposition, I knew the conditions. I feel like Pakistan has been a side that I've had a lot of confidence against."