Meulensteen warns Manchester United of replacing Carrick with Conte

Manchester United's manager Michael Carrick applauds fans after their Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester on March 1, 2026. — Reuters

Dutch football manager Rene Meulensteen has warned Manchester United that replacing Michael Carrick with Antonio Conte would bring brief success before the club 'come crashing down really, really quickly'.

Meulensteen, a former United coach under Sir Alex Ferguson, shared his thoughts on the current situation at Old Trafford a day after the Red Devils’ 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth.

Bournemouth have won their third time with a scoreline of 3-0 at Old Trafford in four seasons, through goals from Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson.

Manchester United are currently 16th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone. They have seven points in eight games. This is their worst start to the season in their history.

Talking to talkSPORT, Meulensteen said he is against the appointment of Conte.

“I’ve seen that name being said and I would not be a supporter of that appointment at all. I think that would maybe get a very short uplift but it would come crashing down really, really quickly knowing the way Conte goes about his job,” Meulensteen said.

Rene also said that the manager is not the root cause of problems at Old Trafford.

“The problem is that the ownership has Manchester United in a headlock. That’s the problem and they can’t get out of it,” he added.

Following the Bournemouth match, United's current manager Carrick said he is aware of the situation and he loves the club.

“I totally understand the situation. I’m not expecting anything in particular, to be honest. I’m carrying on as normal, and I love this place,” Carrick said.

"It wasn’t a farewell from me. I’m feeling it for my players, they’re going through a tough spell.”