Saim Ayub released from Pakistan squad for ODI tri-series; replacement named

Pakistan's Saim Ayub walks back after being dismissed during their ODI tri-series match against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, 2026. — Reuters

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the release of batting all-rounder Saim Ayub from the national men's team's squad for the ongoing home ODI tri-series against England and Sri Lanka, scheduled to run until October 31.

Ayub has been under stiff scrutiny over his recent struggles in the format, in which he last scored a half-century against South Africa last year in November. Since then, the left-handed batter could muster 60 runs in five innings at a modest average of just 12.

The 24-year-old also struggled for runs in the Green Shirts' home ODI tri-series, managing three single-digit scores of seven, eight and six, respectively.

Although Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, on the eve of the Green Shirts' second ODI tri-series match against England, had ruled out the possibility of dropping the batting all-rounder, the PCB has revealed that Ayub, in his conversation with head coach Mike Hesson, acknowledged his recent struggles in the format and expressed his desire to return to domestic cricket in a bid to regain his batting form and confidence.

Consequently, the national selection committee and the team management "mutually agreed" to accept Ayub's request, while appreciating his honest assessment.

"After a conversation with the head coach, Saim requested a desire to return to domestic cricket to work on his batting form and regain confidence," the PCB said in a statement.

"Respecting Saim’s decision and appreciating his honest assessment of his current form, the team management and national selection committee have mutually agreed to accept this request."

In Saim Ayub's absence, the national selection committee has brought in top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan for the ODI tri-series remainder. The Pakistan T20I captain has represented the country in six ODIs, while his last appearance in the longer format came earlier this year in March during a three-match away series against Bangladesh.

"The national selection committee has subsequently named Sahibzada Farhan as Saim’s replacement for the remainder of the tri-series," said the PCB.

For the unversed, the change in the Pakistan squad comes the following day the home side booked their spot in the ODI tri-series final by securing an enthralling one-wicket victory over England. The Green Shirts next face Sri Lanka here at the Gaddafi Stadium in their last league-stage fixture on Tuesday.

Updated Pakistan squad for ODI tri-series

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan and Maaz Sadaqat.