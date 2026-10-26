Shai Hope among international stars reacting to Pakistan’s thrilling win over England

The photo collage features West Indies captain Shai Hope (left) and Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan. — AFP/PCB

LAHORE: International cricket stars have showered praise on Pakistan following their dramatic one-wicket victory over England in the fourth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, with Shadab Khan’s maiden ODI century emerging as the highlight of the thrilling contest.

Former West Indies captain and current head coach Daren Sammy, former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews, West Indies batter Shai Hope and renowned cricket commentator Ian Bishop were among those who reacted to Pakistan’s remarkable comeback, which secured their place in the tri-series final.

Sammy expressed his excitement over another closely fought encounter, taking to social media to describe the match as a thrilling contest.

“Wow.. another thriller,” Sammy wrote.

Mathews, meanwhile, singled out Shadab for his sensational innings, praising the Pakistan all-rounder for turning the match around when the home side appeared to be heading towards defeat.

“That was a sensational innings by @76Shadabkhan 👏👏 won it for Pakistan out of nowhere,” Mathews wrote.

Hope also joined the chorus of praise, describing the dramatic finish as an example of cricket at its most entertaining.

“Cricket 🤝 Absolute Cinema,” Hope wrote.

Bishop praised Pakistan’s remarkable one-wicket victory while highlighting both Shadab’s match-winning century and Haris Rauf’s crucial contribution during the final-wicket partnership.

“Outstanding win by Pakistan by 1 wicket tonight. YES of course, Shadab KHAN!!!!!! Brilliant innings. As important a 7(19) by Haris Rauf in an 89 run partnership for the last wicket,” Bishop wrote.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised Pakistan for their thrilling victory over England, singling out Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf for their crucial last-wicket partnership.

Hussain highlighted Shadab’s decision to change his approach when Pakistan were struggling in the run chase, noting how the all-rounder shifted gears and took the attack to England after the initial strategy failed to produce results.

“You've got to give Pakistan credit, and Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf. That partnership, you had to be really switched on and smart how you played it, and the moment they changed intent, the moment Shadab said, ‘Right, we've gone one way, it's gone nowhere, we're going to play our shots,’ there's a lesson to be learned because they should have learned it from the last game,” Hussain said.

“When England were put under pressure, they crumbled. When England were put under pressure here at the end, they crumbled. Brilliant change of intent from Shadab Khan. That game had gone from them to one individual, backed up by Haris Rauf, to bring it back. Incredible run change,” he added.

Pakistan’s victory was built around Shadab’s maiden ODI century, which revived the hosts’ chase after their top order collapsed while pursuing England’s target of 242 runs.

The home side endured a disastrous start, losing wickets at regular intervals as England’s bowlers put them under immense pressure. Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub and Babar Azam were among the early dismissals, leaving Pakistan struggling to maintain control of the chase.

England appeared firmly in command as Pakistan continued to lose wickets, but Shadab produced a sensational counterattacking innings to keep his side in contention.

The all-rounder displayed remarkable composure and determination, combining aggressive strokeplay with calculated batting to bring Pakistan back into the contest. His maiden ODI hundred proved decisive as the hosts moved closer to the target despite losing wickets around him.

With Pakistan requiring a strong finish, Shadab found an unlikely partner in Haris Rauf, who stood firm at the other end during a tense final-wicket stand.

The pair added 89 runs for the tenth wicket, turning a seemingly lost cause into a memorable victory. Haris contributed seven runs off 19 deliveries, an effort Bishop specifically highlighted for its importance in supporting Shadab at the other end.

Shadab eventually guided Pakistan to a thrilling one-wicket victory, scoring 113 off 96 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and five sixes, to seal the win and spark celebrations among the home crowd.

The result also confirmed Pakistan’s place in the ODI tri-series final, providing the team with a significant boost ahead of the title clash.