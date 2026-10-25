'Never seen that in my life': Shaheen praises Shadab, Haris after thrilling win

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan (right) and pacer Haris Rauf celebrate after defeating England in the fourth ODI of the tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi lauded Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf for their remarkable last-wicket partnership after the hosts defeated England by one wicket in the fourth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, securing their place in the final.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shaheen expressed his delight at the team's performance, particularly praising Shadab and Haris for their unbeaten 89-run partnership that guided Pakistan to a thrilling victory while chasing a target of 242.

“I can't say anything. Shadab and Haris, the way they finished the game, 89-run partnership. I've never seen that in my life. Really happy as captain,” Shaheen said.

The Pakistan skipper also credited the collective effort of his players, describing their performance as outstanding from the start of the day.

“Starting from the morning, the team effort was top drawer,” he added.

Pakistan endured a disastrous start to their run chase as Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub and Babar Azam fell cheaply, leaving the home side under immense pressure. England continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals, bringing Pakistan close to defeat before Shadab and Haris staged a sensational fightback.

Shadab led the recovery with a magnificent maiden ODI century, scoring 113 off 96 deliveries, including 13 fours and five sixes. Haris, meanwhile, held his nerve at the other end as the pair added an unbeaten 89 runs for the final wicket to seal victory in the 43rd over.

Shaheen also explained Pakistan's decision to introduce Arafat Minhas later in the innings, noting that England's two left-handed batters influenced the timing of the spinner's introduction.

“Two left-handers were batting, so didn't want to go with [Minhas]. That's why we brought him on a little later, but he bowled well,” he said.

The Pakistan captain also praised young pacer Razaullah for his pace and highlighted the importance of the run-out of England captain Harry Brook, which helped the hosts maintain pressure on the visitors.

“Razaullah, he bowled with pace. The run-out for Brook was important for us,” Shaheen added.

Despite the dramatic victory, Shaheen acknowledged that Pakistan needed greater contributions from their top order, hinting at possible changes in the batting line-up ahead of their upcoming matches.

“Might be, we need some top-order runs. I hope for the next few games we'll bring that energy in the powerplay,” he said.

Earlier, Pakistan opted to field after winning the toss and made an impressive start with the ball, reducing England to 11-3. Ben Duckett steadied the innings with a superb 105 off 111 deliveries, featuring 10 fours and two sixes, while Sam Curran contributed 42 off 52 balls.

Shaheen spearheaded Pakistan's bowling attack with four wickets for 46 runs, while Razaullah and Arafat Minhas claimed two wickets each as England were bowled out for 241 in 46.4 overs.

The victory secured Pakistan's place in the ODI tri-series final and provided a major confidence boost ahead of the title clash. Shaheen said the team would celebrate the hard-fought win before returning to their preparations.

“Tonight, we'll celebrate, tomorrow back to normal,” the Pakistan captain concluded.