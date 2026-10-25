‘Superstar’: Fans hail Shadab after sensational century powers Pakistan to win over England

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan celebrates after defeating England in the fourth ODI of the tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Shadab Khan produced a sensational unbeaten century to guide Pakistan to a dramatic one-wicket victory over England in the ODI tri-series on Sunday, earning widespread praise from cricket fans on social media.

The all-rounder struck an unbeaten 113 off 96 deliveries, including 13 fours and five sixes, as Pakistan successfully chased down a target of 242 at Gaddafi Stadium to secure their place in the tri-series final.

Shadab walked to the crease with Pakistan in trouble after the top order collapsed and continued to fight back as wickets tumbled at the other end.

The hosts eventually slumped to 154-9, leaving Shadab and Haris Rauf with the daunting task of scoring the remaining 89 runs to secure victory.

However, Shadab displayed remarkable composure under pressure, bringing up his maiden ODI century and keeping Pakistan's hopes alive. Rauf provided crucial support at the other end before scoring the winning runs, sealing a memorable victory for the hosts in the 48th over.

Shadab's match-winning performance quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans celebrating his resilience and remarkable turnaround.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) led the tributes, posting on X: “SHADAB SUPERSTAR KHAN! WHAT A KNOCK!”

The board also praised the all-rounder's achievement, writing: “A century to savour. Shadab Khan, take a bow.”

One fan described the contest as “DRAMA IN LAHORE!” and suggested that “Shadab Khan apology forms should be out now” following his match-winning performance.

Another user called the innings “unbelievable”, highlighting Pakistan's recovery from 154-9 to chase down the 242-run target.

“What a stunning victory for Pakistan!” another fan wrote, describing Shadab as the “hero” of the remarkable run chase.

A further post summed up the thrilling encounter as “What an absolute thriller”, praising the “unbelievable effort and outstanding performance” from Shadab and Rauf.

Some supporters drew comparisons between Shadab's heroics and those of former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, with one fan sharing a picture of the former star alongside the caption: “Shadab Khan: Abdul Razzaq.”

“Shadab Khan!!! What a player,” another supporter wrote, reflecting the widespread admiration for an innings that transformed an almost certain defeat into one of Pakistan's most memorable victories in the tournament.



