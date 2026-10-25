PCB puts Pakistan players’ Nepal Premier League participation on hold: report

Pakistan T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 October 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: The participation of several Pakistan cricketers in the Nepal Premier League (NPL) has been thrown into doubt amid uncertainty over their no-objection certificates (NOCs), according to reports.

ESPNcricinfo reported that multiple individuals involved in the NPL had confirmed that even players who had previously received NOCs from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were informed that their permission to participate in the tournament had been put on hold.

According to people associated with the league, the PCB had also sought a fee in exchange for issuing NOCs, reportedly estimated at around US$25,000 per Pakistani player.

However, the report stated that it could not independently verify whether the PCB had formally communicated such a demand to the league in writing.

The eight-team tournament is scheduled to run from 26 October to 21 November, with all matches set to take place in Kathmandu.

Several Pakistani players expected to feature in the competition have already arrived in the Nepalese capital, while others who were preparing to travel are understood to have postponed their plans pending a resolution.

It remains unclear whether the reported fee is the main obstacle to the players’ participation or whether the PCB has formally demanded the amount. The PCB had not immediately responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Pakistan players expected to feature in the NPL include T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan, Haider Ali, Hunain Shah, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali and Usama Mir. None of the players is currently part of a Pakistan squad scheduled to be on international duty during the tournament.

Earlier this year, the PCB announced a revised central-contract structure that distinguished between red-ball and white-ball cricket. The framework also introduced a category referred to as Track D, under which players were designated as T20 specialists.

In principle, the category was intended to provide greater flexibility for players to participate in overseas T20 leagues, provided their commitments did not conflict with international duties assigned by the PCB.

However, the board has yet to publicly clarify which category individual players fall into or confirm whether the revised structure has been fully implemented.

With none of the Pakistan players expected to feature in the NPL currently involved in the country’s Test or ODI plans during the tournament window, the uncertainty surrounding their NOCs has raised questions about how the PCB’s revised contract framework will be applied to participation in overseas franchise leagues.