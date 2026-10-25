James Anderson left disappointed after Lancashire decide against new contract

England pace legend and Lancashire captain James Anderson sets the field during the County Championship Division Two match against Worcestershire at Trafalgar Road in Southport, England, on May 15, 2026. — ECB

LONDON: Lancashire have confirmed that they will not offer James Anderson a new contract for the 2027 season, bringing an end to the England pace legend’s 25-year association with his boyhood county.

The 44-year-old expressed his disappointment at the decision in a social media statement after being informed during a meeting with Lancashire’s incoming director of cricket, Paul Farbrace, and newly appointed chief executive Richard Kenyon on Monday, 19 October.

The county cited the need to rebuild its struggling first-team squad as the reason behind the decision, with plans to secure promotion from Division Two of the County Championship before challenging for the Division One title over the next three to four years.

Anderson, who retired from international cricket in 2024, remains uncertain about his future in first-class cricket away from Emirates Old Trafford. However, he had intended to continue playing in 2027, and several counties are understood to be interested in securing his services for next summer.

Despite Lancashire’s disappointing Championship campaign, Anderson enjoyed an impressive individual season, claiming 50 wickets at an average of 17.68 to be named the club’s Championship Player of the Year. Lancashire, however, finished second-bottom of Division Two, marking their worst-ever finish in the competition.

Born in Burnley, Anderson made his Lancashire debut in 2001, a year before earning his first England cap. He went on to become one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history, taking 704 wickets at an average of 26.45 in 188 Test matches.

After England’s management, comprising Rob Key, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, decided to bring his Test career to an end following the 2024 tour of India, Anderson was given a farewell appearance at Lord’s against the West Indies. He subsequently opted to continue playing domestic cricket and help his boyhood county during a challenging period.

Anderson assumed the Lancashire captaincy midway through the 2025 season before taking on the role full-time in 2026, having signed a contract extension last November.

He concludes his Lancashire career with 443 wickets in 112 first-class appearances, alongside 83 wickets in 61 List A matches and 50 wickets in 40 T20 appearances. In recognition of his contribution to the club, Lancashire renamed the Pavilion End at Emirates Old Trafford the James Anderson End in 2017.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Anderson reflected on his longstanding association with the county and admitted that he had hoped for a different ending.

“I've supported Lancashire since I was a kid, and so to get to play for them for 25 years was a dream come true,” he said.

“I have always found it special walking out to play at Old Trafford and have some incredible memories of doing so, including the honour of being captain. If it was up to me, it wouldn't have ended like this, but I wish the players and fans all the best for the future.”

Farbrace paid tribute to Anderson’s achievements while explaining the club’s decision to move in a different direction.

“Jimmy is without doubt the greatest bowler Lancashire and England have produced. He has been a fantastic competitor throughout his career, with exceptional skill and an unwavering commitment to setting the highest standards in every dressing room he has been part of,” he said.

Farbrace added that the decision followed discussions about Lancashire’s ambitions to rebuild their men’s squad and establish a team capable of securing promotion and competing for the Division One title in the coming years.

“As part of those plans, I informed Jimmy that we had taken the incredibly difficult decision not to extend his playing contract for the 2027 season,” he said.

“I would like to thank Jimmy for everything he has given to Lancashire Cricket over the course of his career. His contribution to the Club has been immense, both on and off the field, and he leaves a lasting legacy.

“We have enormous respect for what he has achieved, and we will always be proud that he has represented Lancashire for so many years,” he concluded.