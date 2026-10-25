Elena Rybakina defends Ningbo title with straight-sets win

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Canada's Leylah Fernandez on October 25, 2026. — Reuters

NINGBO: Elena Rybakina defeated unseeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-2 in the Ningbo Open final on Sunday to defend her title and claim her first trophy as world number one ahead of next month’s WTA Finals.

The victory also strengthened the Kazakh’s bid to finish the season at the top of the world rankings after a remarkable campaign.

Rybakina celebrated her fourth title of the season and 15th career trophy, thanking Ningbo fans for their support.

"It's amazing to play in front of you... it's my second year here and my second win," Rybakina said.

"It's such a special place for me. Thanks so much Ningbo."

Top seed Rybakina showcased her trademark power to take control of the opening set, breaking Fernandez in the fifth game before producing a powerful cross-court backhand winner to move 4-2 ahead.

The 27-year-old wrapped up the first set in just 38 minutes, leaving world number 30 Fernandez struggling to find a response.

Fernandez started the second set positively, but Rybakina absorbed the pressure and raised her level to break serve for a 2-1 lead. The Kazakh maintained her dominance from there, closing out the match in straight sets.

The triumph provided a timely boost for Rybakina following setbacks in Beijing and Wuhan, while taking her a step closer to securing the year-end world number one ranking.

She will next compete at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo before beginning her title defence at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, which start on November 8th.