Thibaut Courtois to miss El Clasico against Barcelona due to Flu

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois acknowledges fans after the match on October 14, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss Sunday's crucial LaLiga El Clasico against Barcelona after withdrawing from the squad due to flu, the Spanish club have confirmed on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Belgian's absence is a setback for manager Jose Mourinho ahead of the meeting with their league-leading rivals at Camp Nou.

Real Madrid confirmed Courtois’s late withdrawal from El Clasico due to flu, with Illia Voloshyn called up as his replacement.

"Courtois is a last-minute withdrawal from tonight's LaLiga matchday 10 game between Real Madrid and Barcelona due to a bout of the flu," the club said in a brief statement.

"Illia Voloshyn has been called up to the squad in his place."

Courtois is set to miss his first match of the season, forcing Real Madrid to make a change in goal for one of the most important fixtures of their campaign.

Voloshyn will now have an opportunity to step in for Courtois against Barcelona, with the pressure heightened by the significance of the fixture in the Spanish title race.

With both teams competing at the top of LaLiga, Sunday's encounter offers a significant test for Madrid, who must adjust their plans following Courtois's unexpected withdrawal.

The visitors will also be without Vinícius Júnior at Camp Nou, as he continues his four-game domestic ban.

It is pertinent to mention that Madrid go into the Clásico under pressure, having already lost twice in LaLiga this season at Real Betis and Atletico Madrid while Barcelona have won all of their league games.