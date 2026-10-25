Shaheen leads Pakistan's charge to bowl England out for 241

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the fourth match of the ODI tri-series against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi led the bowling attack with four wickets as England were bowled out for 241 in 46.4 overs in the fourth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

After being put in to bat, England suffered an early collapse before Ben Duckett and Sam Curran revived the innings with a crucial fifth-wicket partnership.

Shaheen made an immediate impact, dismissing Tom Banton for four off five deliveries, including one boundary, in the opening over.

The left-arm pacer struck again in his opening spell, removing Joe Root for five off seven balls to leave England reeling at 11-2 after 2.5 overs.

England's woes deepened when captain Harry Brook was run out for one off seven deliveries following a sharp direct hit by debutant Razaullah, reducing the visitors to 11-3.

Jordan Cox and Duckett attempted to stabilise the innings, adding 33 runs for the fourth wicket. However, right-arm pacer Haris Rauf broke the partnership by dismissing Cox for six off 12 deliveries, including one boundary, leaving England struggling at 52-4 after 9.1 overs.

Sam Curran joined Duckett at the crease, and the pair mounted a recovery with a valuable 93-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take England past the 100-run mark.

Duckett anchored the innings, bringing up his 11th ODI half-century, while Curran provided solid support at the other end.

Shaheen eventually broke the partnership by claiming his third wicket of the innings, dismissing Curran for a fighting 42 off 52 deliveries, including five boundaries, to leave England at 145-5.

Will Jacks then joined Duckett and scored 13 off 16 balls before falling to debutant Razaullah, who claimed his maiden ODI wicket. England slipped to 175-6 after 33.2 overs.

Duckett continued to lead the recovery, reaching his fifth ODI century with an impressive knock that kept England in contention for a competitive total.

However, left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas ended the centurion's resistance, dismissing Duckett for 105 off 111 deliveries. His innings featured 10 fours and two sixes.

Razaullah struck again to claim his second wicket, removing Liam Dawson for five off 13 balls and leaving England at 187-8 after 37.3 overs.

Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton then provided a late boost, adding valuable runs to take England past the 200-run mark in the 41st over.

Arafat struck again to dismiss Overton for 10 off 16 deliveries, claiming his second wicket of the innings. Shaheen then wrapped up England's innings by removing Henry Crocombe for eight, leaving Atkinson unbeaten on 36 off 28 balls, including three sixes.

Shaheen Afridi spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling attack with figures of 4/46 in 8.4 overs. Razaullah and Arafat Minhas claimed two wickets apiece, while Haris Rauf chipped in with one wicket.