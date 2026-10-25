Max Verstappen urges Kimi Antonelli to enjoy title journey

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli during the press conference after qualifying in pole position with second placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen on October 24, 2026. — Reuters

AUSTIN: Dutch and Belgian racing driver Max Verstappen has urged Kimi Antonelli to enjoy his championship journey and prepare to celebrate as the Italian moves closer to becoming Formula One’s youngest-ever world champion.

The 20-year-old Mercedes driver secured pole position for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix and could seal the title with five rounds remaining if he wins and other results go his way.

Red Bull’s Verstappen, a four-time world champion, will start alongside Antonelli on the front row as he targets a third consecutive victory following wins in Malaysia and Singapore.

Although Verstappen is determined to challenge the championship leader, he believes Antonelli’s title triumph is only a matter of time.

"He knows what he's doing, so he just needs to try and win the race. If it (the title) doesn't happen here, it will happen next weekend. If it doesn't happen next weekend, it will happen the weekend after," Verstappen said.

"I think it's just been an incredible season, so you have to also just try and enjoy this kind of ride of the last few months that you've been in.

"At one point, of course, it's official, and then you can celebrate probably a little bit."

Antonelli holds a 102-point advantage over his closest rival and Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Verstappen praised Antonelli’s consistency and strong performances, saying the Italian deserved to become world champion.

"He's very consistent, he's putting the performances in when it matters, and once it's finally official that he is world champion, he's definitely a deserving winner," Verstappen added.