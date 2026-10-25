Bangladesh axe Mohammad Ashraful as batting coach ahead of West Indies Tests

Rangpur Riders batting coach Mohammad Ashraful poses ahead of the Guyana Global Super League T20 match against Central Stags at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana, on 17 July 2025. — GSLT20

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has removed former international batter Mohammad Ashraful from his role as the national team's batting coach ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies.

The series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27, will begin at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on 28 October.

Ashraful was informed of the decision by the BCB's cricket operations department. The former Bangladesh captain subsequently left the national players' WhatsApp group on Saturday, 24 October, posting a brief ‘Thank You’ message.

Ashraful later confirmed that he was no longer working with the national team.

“Yes, I am not working with the national team,” Ashraful said. He had conducted a training session with the national cricketers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium earlier on Saturday.

“I am waiting for my next assignment,” he added.

The BCB High Performance Unit's head coach, Mohammad Salahuddin, is expected to replace Ashraful on an interim basis for the home Test series against the West Indies.

“We are in discussion with some foreign batting coaches,” a BCB official said.

Ashraful's departure comes amid concerns over Bangladesh's inconsistent batting performances, particularly during the Asian Games in Japan and the tri-nation series in Abu Dhabi.

During his tenure, which began in November 2025, Bangladesh won five of their eight Test matches, drew one and lost two.

His stint also coincided with several notable achievements. Bangladesh swept Ireland 2-0 in a Test series and secured an identical result against Pakistan in May. Mushfiqur Rahim was named Player of the Series against Pakistan after scoring 253 runs, including his record-extending 14th Test century for Bangladesh.

The team also secured their first-ever men's ODI series victory over Australia in June, winning 2-1, after defeating Pakistan by the same margin in March.

However, Bangladesh's performances across formats were mixed. They drew their Test series against Australia 1-1 in August, winning the opening match in Darwin before suffering a heavy defeat in Mackay, where they were bowled out for 64 and lost inside two days.

Australia also completed a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series against Bangladesh in June.

Despite the inconsistent results, Bangladesh recorded 11 centuries in 34 international matches between November 2025 and October 2026, a notable return during Ashraful's tenure.

The BCB's decision to part ways with the former batter comes as Bangladesh prepare to face the West Indies in a crucial home Test series, with the team seeking greater consistency from their batting line-up.