Lionel Messi unable to prevent Inter Miami defeat against Red Bulls

An undated picture of eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. — Reuters

NEW JERSEY: Lionel Messi came off the bench in the second half but could not prevent Inter Miami’s three-match winning run from ending with a 2-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer (MLS) here at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday.

Messi started among the substitutes after travelling to Oviedo, Spain, on Thursday to receive the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports on Friday.

Miami coach Cristian Gonzalez said the decision had been agreed upon to manage the Argentine’s workload.

“This was something that had already been agreed upon,” Gonzalez told reporters.

“Obviously, he's been through quite a journey, time zone changes, temperature shifts, and a whole host of other factors.

“We were fully aware of all of this, and we reached an agreement that this was the best approach to ensure he didn't suffer any issues, specifically to avoid any injuries considering we have another match this Wednesday.

“The goal was for him to recover and get some minutes under his belt today; as always, he performed well.”

New York took the lead in the seventh minute when former Real Madrid and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro inadvertently turned Cade Cowell’s cross into his own net under pressure from teenage striker Julian Hall.

Messi entered the contest in the 56th minute and inspired Miami’s attack, with Telasco Segovia striking the crossbar after a defence-splitting pass from the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

However, Emil Forsberg sealed the victory with a simple finish from Cameron Harper’s pass late in the match.

The defeat also ended Messi’s run of 13 consecutive appearances for club and country with a goal contribution.