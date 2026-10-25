Shaheen Afridi surpasses Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar in ODI milestone

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of Tom Banton during the fourth match of the ODI tri-series against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved a major milestone in ODI cricket on Sunday during the fourth match of the tri-series against England at Gaddafi Stadium.

Bowling first, Shaheen dismissed England opener Tom Banton early in the innings to claim his 150th wicket in the 50-over format. The 26-year-old became the second-fastest Pakistani bowler overall and the fastest Pakistani pacer to reach the milestone.

Shaheen achieved the feat in his 80th ODI, two matches slower than former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who holds the record for the fastest Pakistani bowler to take 150 wickets in the format, having reached the landmark in 78 matches.

However, Shaheen surpassed Pakistan pace greats Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, both of whom took 91 matches to claim 150 ODI wickets, to become the country's fastest fast bowler to reach the milestone.

The achievement further underlines Shaheen's importance to Pakistan's bowling attack as he continues to make his mark in international cricket.

Fastest Pakistani bowlers to 150 ODI wickets

Saqlain Mushtaq — 78 matches

Shaheen Shah Afridi — 80 matches*

Waqar Younis — 91 matches

Shoaib Akhtar — 91 matches

Saeed Ajmal — 93 matches

Umar Gul — 104 matches

For the unversed, Shaheen is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI tri-series, having claimed five wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.19.

When this news was filed, England were 52-3 after nine overs against Pakistan. Shaheen had dismissed both Tom Banton and Joe Root early in the innings, while England captain Harry Brook was run out. Ben Duckett and Jordan Cox were at the crease, looking to stabilise England’s innings.