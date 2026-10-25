New Zealand announce key squad changes for remaining T20Is against India

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the second T20I against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on October 24, 2026. — AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand have announced several squad changes for the remaining three T20Is of their ongoing series against India, with player workload management a key consideration ahead of the subsequent five-match ODI series.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss the third T20I as he travels to Auckland. However, he will rejoin the squad for the final two matches of the series.

Meanwhile, Matt Fisher will travel with the team to Wellington as pace cover for the third T20I before returning to the New Zealand A squad.

Matt Henry, meanwhile, will remain in Christchurch before joining the ODI squad in Auckland on November 2.

Kyle Jamieson will feature in the third T20I on Tuesday, October 27. He will also remain available for Canterbury’s second-round Ford Trophy fixture on October 31 before rejoining the Black Caps for the ODI series.

Blair Tickner will join the T20I squad for the final three matches, while Josh Clarkson will be available for selection for the last two games.

Black Caps head coach Rob Walter said the team had benefited from a competitive start to the series and highlighted the importance of managing the workload of the fast bowlers.

“It’s been a competitive start to the T20 series with two close games and plenty more cricket to come,” Walter was quoted as saying by New Zealand Cricket.

“We’re very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players to help manage our pacers’ workloads, and to try and ensure they’re best placed to perform for the team for all the cricket coming up.”

New Zealand trail 2-0 in the five-match T20I series and will look to keep their hopes of a comeback alive when they face India in the must-win third match on Tuesday, October 27.