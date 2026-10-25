Alexander Volkanovski knocks out Movsar Evloev to defend UFC title

An undated picture of Alexander Volkanovski. — UFC

ABU DHABI: Alexander Volkanovski continued to defy age by knocking out undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev in the second round to defend his UFC featherweight title for the second time this year at UFC 333 here at the Etihad Arena on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Australian improved his professional record to 29 wins and four defeats after stopping Evloev at 4:54 of the second round.

Volkanovski dropped his Russian opponent with a left hook-right cross combination before landing a series of unanswered ground strikes to secure the finish.

Volkanovski had warned that he would consider retirement if he suffered too much damage against the 32-year-old challenger.

However, his victory marked his first stoppage since July 2023 and further strengthened his claim to being the greatest featherweight in UFC history.

Volkanovski praised Evloev’s ability and suggested he would continue fighting as long as he avoided significant damage.

"He's a great fighter; he was undefeated for a reason," Volkanovski said.

"I'm just the right guy for that job. I choose to do this. I said if I didn't take too much damage, we'd probably keep going. So, maybe we'll keep going."

Evloev entered the contest with an unbeaten UFC record of 10-0 since joining the promotion in 2019, having secured notable victories over former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes.

Volkanovski became the first fighter over 35 to win a UFC title below 170 pounds in 2025 and has proposed a farewell lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje, who won the 155-pound belt at 37 in June against Ilia Topuria.