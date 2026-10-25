Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against England in fourth ODI tri-series match

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left) flips the coin as England captain Harry Brook calls during the toss ahead of the fourth match of the ODI tri-nation series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the fourth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

The Green Shirts made two changes to their line-up, with Shadab Khan replacing Faheem Ashraf, while Razaullah will make his ODI debut in place of the injured Naseem Shah.

Meanwhile, England have also made one change, with Josh Tongue left out and Henry Crocombe set to make his debut.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Razaullah.

England: Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson and Henry Crocombe.

Head-to-head

England and Pakistan have faced each other 93 times in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), with England holding a commanding lead of 57 wins to Pakistan’s 33. Three matches ended without a result.

The Men in Green recently ended their four-match losing streak against England with a commanding 87-run victory in Rawalpindi. Pakistan successfully defended their total of 303, bowling England out for 215.

Matches played: 93

Pakistan won: 33

England won: 57

No result: 3

Form Guide

Pakistan are on a three-match winning streak in the 50-over format and have won four of their last five matches. The national side are just one win away from securing a place in the final of the ODI tri-series.

The Green Shirts have been in red-hot form, and their recent victories have given them considerable momentum heading into the clash against England.

Meanwhile, England are under scrutiny following a series of defeats, including their failure to defend a massive total of 430 against Sri Lanka, despite an exceptional double century from captain Harry Brook.

England will look to kick-start their campaign with a victory after suffering two defeats in the ongoing tri-series.

Pakistan: W, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

England: L, L, W, L, W