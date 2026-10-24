Moses Itauma spotted training at Mayweather's gym

Moses Itauma celebrates with his belts and promoter Frank Warren after beating Dillian Whyte at the ANB Arena in Riyadh on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

British heavyweight Moses Itauma has been seen training for the first time since his stoppage defeat to Filip Hrgovic, which was the first of his professional career.

The 21-year-old is spotted at Floyd Mayweather Jnr's gym in Las Vegas as he prepares to return to the ring.

Itauma made a brave move to step up for his first title fight at a young age against a well-established heavyweight, Hrgovic, who is no stranger to long, tough bouts, having gone 12 rounds and fought world champions.

Itauma went so close to beginning his seeming path to heavyweight domination, but fell at his toughest hurdle, when Hrgovic defeated the British heavyweight prodigy by technical knockout and claimed the vacant IBF world heavyweight title at London’s O2 Arena on August 29.

Following the defeat, Itauma and his trainer Ben Davison in particular were criticised, with pundits questioning why the young British sensation was allowed to expend most of his energy in the early rounds.

Davison has also faced scrutiny following a world title loss involving fellow heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Fabio Wardley.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the defeat last week, Moses Itauma defended Davison and the rest of his training team.

“I've had conversations with Ben [Davison],” Itauma told The Stomping Ground. “Me, Ben Davison, Lee Wylie and Barry Smith's relationship is good. We've got a good, healthy relationship. So if somebody else wants to talk, I don't know what they're trying to get at. And it's mad because it's only after a loss.”

Itauma is currently in the United States and in a video posted by American prospect Zaquin Moses, he was seen hitting the heavy bag alongside him at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, with Shakur Stevenson also seen training in the background.

Itauma's promoter Frank Warren has previously said that the heavyweight is expected to return to the ring in January 2027.