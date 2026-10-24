Malaysia beat Pakistan on penalties to win Sultan of Johor Cup 2026

Malaysia players celebrate winning the Sultan of Johor Cup final against Pakistan at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru on October 24, 2026. — Johor Hockey Association

JOHOR BAHRU: Hosts Malaysia held their nerves to edge past spirited Pakistan 4-3 in the penalty shootout to clinch the Sultan of Johor Cup 2026 title after their enthralling final ended in a 2-2 tie here at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The summit clash got off to a quiet start as neither team could score in the first quarter. Pakistan, meanwhile, eventually scored the opener in the 19th minute through Waleed Rana, who successfully converted a penalty corner.

Pakistan doubled their lead two minutes later as Muhammad Usman scored a sensational field goal, but the Green Shirts went into halftime with a slender one-goal advantage as Mohammad Adam Johari pulled one back for the host nation by converting a penalty corner in the 25th minute.

The Green Shirts' one-goal lead persisted until the start of the final quarter, and was ultimately neutralised in the 49th minute when Dheeressh Gunaseelan converted a penalty corner for Malaysia in the 49th minute.

Both Pakistan and Malaysia then made multiple efforts to score the tiebreaker, but neither side could, and thus the summit clash headed into the penalty shootout.

Malaysia secured an early dominance in the penalty shootout as Adam Johari scored in their first attempt, while Hamza Fayyaz blew Pakistan's opening chance.

Both sides successfully converted their next two attempts, respectively, meaning a one-goal advantage remained intact in Malaysia's favour.

Pakistan, however, drew level at 3-3 through Rana Waleed in their fourth attempt, but Muhammad Ammad faltered in the fifth following Aferullsyah’s strike, as the Green Shirts eventually succumbed to a 4-3 defeat.