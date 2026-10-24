Tyson Fury says December fight will be Anthony Joshua’s ‘final payday’

Tyson Fury during the press conference at British Airways ARC in London on September 30, 2026. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has said that he wants to continue fighting but it will be "final payday" for Anthony Joshua when they fight on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The all-British fight was officially announced last month by Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh after a weeks-long saga due to the conflict over the venue.

Since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest and has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history.

Both Fury and Joshua are former two-time heavyweight champions, but currently they are without belts, though the WBA title will be on the line when they fight.

"I never thought it would happen," Fury said of the Joshua fight, when speaking to WSVN Miami from his training camp.

"I didn't think he had the minerals to get in there with the GK ['Gypsy King'] and he didn't [previously]. Four or five times he turned the fight down.

"At the end of his career now he wants a final payday. I'll give it to him, no problem."

Fury added that fans will have a chance to witness one of the best fights in boxing history.

"[Fans] will see an end of an era," Fury said. "Me especially, I'm from the class of 2008 [as an amateur], Olympic year '08. It's been a long time, this fight's been building for a very long time.

"What will they see? They'll see legendary fighters throwing down in their late 30s like all the greats did before.

"Since time began men have fought each other for a prize. Or for a victory. Or for whatever it might be. Respect. So there's nothing different going on here. Just two modern-day gladiators throwing down. For pride, glory and a [expletive deleted] ton of money."

Fury intends to continue his boxing career after December's showdown, even though at 38 years old he is at the twilight of his career.

"I'm going to continue. I've got two fights left on my contract," he said. "I'll finish the contract off and then probably sign another 10-fight deal. Who knows?

"If the money's right sign another 10 fights, but they've got to be quick because I'm getting older. And when it's gone it's gone. I'm coming up to fight No 40."