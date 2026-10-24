WAPDA consolidates top spot with 41 medals at National Athletics Championships

WAPDA's Zohaib Khan poses with the National Athletics Championships gold medal after winning the men's shot put final at NED University in Karachi on October 23, 2026. — Lok Sahaita

KARACHI: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) continued its dominance at the 54th National Athletics Championships, securing 41 medals, including 19 gold, after three days of competition at NED University, Karachi.

According to the medal tally compiled from the first three days' results, WAPDA athletes have won 19 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals, maintaining a commanding lead over their competitors.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) occupies second place with 26 medals, comprising six gold, 11 silver and nine bronze, while Pakistan Navy stands third with 12 medals, including six gold, three silver and three bronze.

Sindh is fourth in the gold-medal standings with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals, while Punjab has collected seven medals, including four silver and three bronze. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has secured one silver and one bronze, Police two bronze and Pakistan Air Force one bronze.

The third day of the championships witnessed a closely contested battle between WAPDA, HEC and Pakistan Navy, with all three teams claiming four gold medals each.

In the men's marathon, Pakistan Navy's Shahzaib Maseh claimed gold with a time of two hours, 48 minutes and 48 seconds. Sindh's Rais Khumar secured silver, while Police athlete Ahmad finished third.

Pakistan Navy's Amtul Rehman emerged as one of the standout performers of the day, winning two individual gold medals. She topped the women's heptathlon with 3,608 points before securing another gold in the triple jump with an effort of 11.77 metres.

WAPDA's Hazrat Umer won the men's 400m hurdles in 55.06 seconds, while Nazia claimed the women's 800m title in two minutes and 25.10 seconds.

WAPDA also demonstrated its strength in team events, winning both mixed relay competitions. Its athletes secured gold in the 4x400m mixed relay with a time of 3:39.10 and the 4x100m mixed relay in 44.50 seconds. HEC claimed silver and Pakistan Navy bronze in both events.

HEC's Kinza Sarfraz won the women's 400m hurdles in 1:05.40, while Khadija Mehreen claimed gold in the women's discus throw with an effort of 34.76 metres.

HEC also celebrated victories in the men's 3000m steeplechase, where Khubaib clocked 9:41.16, and the decathlon, where Abu Bakar finished first with 5,294 points.

Pakistan Navy's Abdullah Nawaz secured gold in the men's discus throw with a distance of 51.05 metres.