PCB announces auction of signed Shaheen, Babar shirts for breast cancer treatment

This collage of pictures shows national cricketers Babar Azam (left) and Shaheen Shah Afridi in special pink jerseys. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced an auction of specially signed shirts featuring autographs of captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and star batter Babar Azam to raise funds for the treatment of women affected by breast cancer.

The initiative is part of a joint effort by the PCB and Pink Ribbon to raise awareness of breast cancer and support women.

The PCB said the proceeds from the auction would be spent on the treatment of breast cancer patients, particularly women who are unable to bear the associated medical expenses.

As part of the awareness campaign, Pakistan men's cricket team will also wear pink jerseys during their home ODI tri-series match against England, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The initiative, organised as part of Pinktober, the global breast cancer awareness campaign held in October, aims to highlight the importance of early detection, regular screening and timely treatment while promoting greater awareness of the disease across the country.

Besides the home side, England players, match officials and commentators will also be invited to wear pink ribbons in support of the cause.

The stumps used during the fixture will feature pink branding, while breast cancer awareness messages and campaign visuals will be displayed on the stadium's big screen and LED perimeter boards throughout the match.

Commentators will also share awareness messages during the live broadcast to reach audiences across Pakistan and beyond.

The PCB will undertake a series of digital and promotional activities in the build-up to the match, which will begin two hours before the start of the match, providing an opportunity to engage spectators and reinforce the importance of awareness, early diagnosis and support for those affected by the disease.

To further promote the initiative, the PCB will introduce limited-edition pink-themed merchandise, including travel polo shirts and fan shirts, through its official retail store and online platforms, enabling cricket fans to show their support for the campaign.