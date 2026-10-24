City boss Maresca bemoans costly errors as Villa inflict first league defeat

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca during the press conference at Etihad Campus in Manchester on October 19, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City's boss Enzo Maresca lamented “avoidable goals” as his team’s perfect start to the Premier League season ended abruptly at Villa Park on Saturday as two costly mistakes condemned them to a 2-1 defeat despite them being a dominant team on the day.

City arrived in Birmingham with a record of seven wins in seven Premier League games but a pair of defensive mistakes gave Aston Villa their chances, and they accepted them happily.

City enjoyed 63% possession in the match and attempted 15 shots compared to the opposition’s eight.

Maresca’s side had seven shots on target compared to Villa’s two, both of which were goals.

Villa struck in the sixth minute of the match through Nicolas Jackson to go ahead.

Marc Guehi made a mistake when he lost control of the ball, taking a touch before it ricocheted off his other leg and John McGinn was there to pounce on it before finding Jackson, who slotted it into the bottom corner.

While goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowed Jackson's low shot to squirm underneath him after the hour mark.

There was at least one positive for City with their premium striker Erling Haaland scoring on his comeback from a foot injury. The Norwegian was absent from Tuesday's 5-1 Champions League rout of AEK Athens but headed home from Iliman Ndiaye's cross for his team’s lone goal.

Maresca was left to rue his side's wastefulness and the two avoidable goals that ultimately decided the match.

"Performance overall was good, amount of chances we created. "Absolutely, both (goals were avoidable). Sometimes you have to be a bit more lucky because we only conceded those two chances. But we created a lot of chances.

"We played most of the game in their box but you have to be clinical and avoid mistakes like the two goals we conceded."

For Villa, after a turbulent ⁠summer of ​arrivals and departures - including Emi Martinez, who left the club for Chelsea - there were finally signs that Unai Emery's rebuilt side ​are starting to deliver after a poor league start of three losses from their first four matches.

"Today was a really good test, I was so excited for this test," Emery said. "Today is one step forward."

City have little time to recover from the defeat, with back-to-back matches against high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion next, first in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday and then in the Premier League next Saturday.