ACC unveils schedule for Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026

Pakistan players and support staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship by defeating Bangladesh in the final at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday announced the complete match schedule for the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026, slated to be played in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29.

The continental tournament, which will be held across two venues in Qatar's capital next month, will feature a total of eight teams, divided into two groups of four.

Group A includes defending champions Pakistan Shaheens, their arch-rivals India A, alongside Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Group B comprises Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.

The tournament will get underway on November 19 with Bangladesh A locking horns with Hong Kong in the curtain-raiser at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) Cricket Ground, while Sri Lanka A take on Afghanistan A at the West End International Cricket Stadium (WEICS), scheduled for the same day.

Pakistan Shaheens will start their Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship title defence against UAE in the morning fixture of November 20, while their arch-rivals India A will square up against Nepal in the second day's subsequent game.

The two traditional rivals will then come face-to-face at the WEICS in Doha on November 22, while Pakistan's last group-stage match is scheduled against Nepal on November 24 – the same day India take on the UAE.

Following the completion of the league stage, the top two sides from each group will advance into the semi-finals.

The first semi-final will be played between the Group A topper and the second-placed side from the rival group on November 26, while the second knockout fixture will be played the following day.

The winners of the semi-finals will then lock horns in the blockbuster finale, scheduled to be played at the WEICS on November 29.

Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026 schedule

November 19

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong at UDST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at WEICS

November 20

Pakistan vs UAE at UDST

India vs Nepal at WEICS

November 21

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong at UDST

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan at WEICS

November 22

UAE vs Nepal at UDST

Pakistan vs India at WEICS

November 23

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong at UDST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at WEICS

November 24

India vs UAE at UDST

Pakistan vs Nepal at WEICS

November 26

Semi-final 1 (A1 vs B2) at WEICS

November 27

Semi-final 2 (B1 vs A2) at WEICS

November 29

The Final at WEICS