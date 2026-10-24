Pakistan captain Shaheen rules out dropping Saim, Fakhar despite struggles

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan cricketers Saim Ayub (left), Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) and Fakhar Zaman in action. — AFP/ICC/PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday ruled out the possibility of dropping top-order batters Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub despite their recent below-par performances in the format, including in the ongoing home ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and England.

Batting all-rounder Ayub has been under stiff scrutiny over his recent struggles in the format, in which he last scored a half-century against South Africa last year in November. Since then, the left-handed batter could muster 54 runs in four innings at a modest average of just 13.5.

Ayub also struggled for runs in the Green Shirts' home ODI tri-series, managing the single-digit scores of seven and eight against Sri Lanka and England, respectively.

Zaman, on the contrary, had entered the tri-series after scoring back-to-back half-centuries in his most recent appearances, but managed just 16 runs in the first two matches of the ongoing assignment, including a golden duck against England.

Their recent struggles gave rise to the call to include T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan into Pakistan's ODI fold, with former captain and legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi being one of the most vocal advocates for the 30-year-old top-order batter's inclusion.

Consequently, the matter was brought up to Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen during his press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium on the eve of the national team's tri-series fixture against bottom-placed England.

Shaheen, in response, swiftly turned down the suggestions of dropping either Ayub or Zaman, but hinted at the possibility of adding a batter to the fold for the upcoming assignments, while also acknowledging Farhan's ongoing purple patch in the shortest format.

"No, I don't think we will drop either of them. If needed, we will bring a batter into the team," Shaheen said.

"If you look at the bench, we have kept a wicketkeeper; the rest are spinners. So, if the team needs it, Farhan is the captain of the T20I team and his form is also going well, and for our upcoming assignments we will definitely give chances to a couple of boys.

"And then, God willing, when this series goes well, we will analyse how they have improved and how their cricket is going. So, again, if our team needs it, we will definitely bring him."

Earlier, the Pakistan skipper extensively explained when questioned about Ayub getting consistent chances despite struggling for runs, stressing that the 24-year-old gives the national team an edge with his bowling and fielding skills.

Shaheen further revealed that Ayub also understands that he has been unable to pile up runs in the format but expressed his hope for the batting all-rounder to play "good cricket" in coming matches.

"Look, we often judge too soon, after just one or two series, that a certain player is not good enough," said Shaheen.

"If we take the current top 5-6 run-scorers of Pakistan in ODIs, then Saim Ayub must be amongst those. There will be runs in his 16-17 innings. All our players who are struggling or who are playing well, these things happen to all of them.

"Saim has one advantage, like you took the last match against England. Saim came, bowled, and he contained the match. At that time, we needed spinners' bowling.

"Imagine if Saim was not there at that time, and if we had gone with an extra fast bowler, then maybe that ball was coming very easily at that time. So I think Saim gives you this edge, and on top of that, he is a good fielder. Yes, he himself is also understanding that runs are not coming.

"But God willing, we are praying for him to play good cricket."

Shaheen also threw his weight behind experienced opener Zaman, whom he hailed as the "main player" of the Pakistan ODI side and insisted that his presence was very important for the team.

"I think Fakhar is the main player of Pakistan's [ODI side]. And it is very important for him to be in the team."

Shaheen also addressed concerns regarding his pace, which he said has "definitely improved", but emphasised that maintaining the right line and length troubles the opposition more than bowling speed.

"My speed has definitely improved. But I think the Pakistan team needs a wicket, not speed," Shaheen said.

"We have kept Haris Rauf and Raza Ullah for this. But I think when your line and length are better, the opposing team will be more disturbed," he added.