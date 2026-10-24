Nicolas Jackson lifts Aston Villa past Premier League leaders Manchester City

Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring their first goal in a Premier League match against Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmingham on October 24, 2026. — Reuters

Nicolas Jackson shone with a brace as Aston Villa toppled the Premier League leaders, Manchester City, 2-1 at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham.

City were a better team, but their 100% English top-flight start came to an end in the eighth match.

Enzo Maresca’s side enjoyed 63% possession in the match and attempted 15 shots compared to the opposition’s eight.

City’s seven shots were on target compared to Villa’s two, both of which were goals.

Villa struck in the sixth minute of the match through Jackson to go ahead.

Marc Guehi made a mistake when he lost control of the ball, taking a touch before it ricocheted off his other leg and John McGinn was there to pounce on it before finding Jackson, who slotted it into the bottom corner.

City responded well, scoring an equaliser in the 53rd minute. Maresca’s side won a free-kick and which was pinged out wide to Iliman Ndiaye, who sent a cross towards Erling Haaland. The Norwegian rose highest to nod it down into the bottom corner.

Aston Villa restored their one-goal lead in the 61st minute of the game, and the man to put them ahead was again Jackson.

Ibrahim Mbaye bombed down the right-hand side and cut the ball back for Jackson, who made no mistake to bury it.

Senegal striker Jackson whipped his finish under Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the back of the net.

Villa striker Jackson, while speaking to TNT Sports after the match, said that the win against City is the most important one.

"It was incredible, we got the win which is the most important thing. Man City are a strong team, the league leaders. Hopefully now we forget about this one and focus on the next one," Jackson said.