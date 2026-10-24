Agha returns to Pakistan's new-look squad for home Test series against Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha looks on during the second day of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 20, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday unveiled an initial 14-member squad for its men's team's two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played from November 9 to 21.

The squad marked the return of all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, who was amongst the seven players that were left out of the team midway during their away series against England in August-September.

Agha earned his place back into the national team on the back of ground-breaking performances in domestic cricket, which saw him score a triple century and a century for Kingsmen Academy during the ongoing President's Trophy Grade-I 2026/27.

Besides Agha, left-arm spinner Ali Usman, who became the first overseas player since 1972 to register a five-wicket haul at Headingley in August, has also been recalled to the side after he was also ousted from the Green Shirts' squad for the third Test against England.

The squad, led by star batter Babar Azam, also featured three uncapped players, Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Taha and Mohammad Suleman, who earned their maiden call-ups after impressive domestic stints.

26-year-old Taha is currently the leading run-scorer of the President's Trophy Grade-I with 730 runs across seven matches with the help of three centuries and a best of 225, while Suleman is fifth on the list with 652 runs, including three centuries. Sameer, meanwhile, piled up 405 runs in seven matches.

Experienced seamer Mohammad Abbas, who was adjudged the joint player of the series in Pakistan's most-recent red-ball assignment, was retained for the Sri Lanka Tests and will continue to lead the Green Shirts' pace attack, which will be further bolstered by two fast bowlers following the three-day warm-up fixture between PCB Patron's XI and Sri Lanka's Test squad.

The warm-up fixture, which will be played from November 4 to 6 in Islamabad, will see wicketkeeper batter Saad Baig leading the PCB Patron's XI, which further includes Abdullah Fazal, Usman, Azan Awais, Suleman, Taha and Sameer from the main squad.

Mohammad Salman, Shoaib Akhtar Jnr, Ali Shabbir, Saqib Khan and Ubaid Shah will form the PCB Patron's XI pace attack and will vie for the remaining two designated spots for fast bowlers in the Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests.

It is pertinent to mention that the two-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, will get underway with the opening fixture, scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13. The subsequent Test will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here from November 17 to 21.

Pakistan Test squad

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas and Saud Shakeel.

PCB Patron's XI squad

Saad Baig (c and wk), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Shabbir, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Saqib Khan, Sameer Minhas, Shoaib Akhtar Jnr and Ubaid Shah.

Test series schedule

November 9-13: First Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

November 17-21: Second Test, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore