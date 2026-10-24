FIFA president Infantino confident after AFC support

FIFA president Gianni Infantino reacts after Spain win the Under-20 Women's World Cup final against North Korea in Lodz, Poland, on September 27, 2026. — Reuters

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is confident despite several voices against him after the failed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, saying he has overwhelming support from member associations around the globe.

Three months after facing calls to step down following a failed plan to sell a stake in FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, Infantino now finds himself in a position of strength.

His prospects for reelection strengthened on Friday after he found Asian football behind him for a fourth term, with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa showing support for him.

"I was elected by 211 member associations from all over the world. I think what is important is that in an organisation like FIFA, there can be different views, different points of view," Infantino told the BBC as he laughed off a question about whether he had considered stepping down.

"But if we are serious about democracy, about the democratic process, about believing that everyone has the same vote and the same voice all over the world, that football belongs to everyone ... then we need to respect as well the views of the vast, vast majority.

"I'm just coming back off Tokyo where the Asian Football Confederation has fully endorsed me. I was in Cape Verde where all African countries have endorsed me. I'm speaking to all associations everywhere in the world."

The AFC had previously criticised the FFE proposal along with UEFA and CONCACAF, which represents North and Central America and the Caribbean.

But a divided CONCACAF and the AFC's U-turn have left Europe increasingly isolated while exposing the lack of a viable alternative candidate for the FIFA presidency.

Infantino is bidding for a fourth term until 2031 and the date for potential candidates to submit their nominations is November 18.

Gianni apologised at a FIFA Council meeting in Zurich last week, but that did not calm European football associations such as Germany and England.

However, the 56-year-old Swiss-Italian administrator added: "It's OK to disagree ... but then we need to be able to move on.

"There are different points of view. It's not always easy to bring them all under one roof, but we need to respect and I do respect all opinions all views," Infantino added.

"Then it will be up to the FIFA member associations to decide who they want as a president and how they want FIFA to be run."