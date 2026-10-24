PCB Chairman Naqvi believes cricketers stop working hard after fame

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks at the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam at Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday shared his observation that cricketers tend to stop working hard after gaining fame, stressing that sustained effort is essential to succeed at the highest level.

Naqvi, while addressing the media at a Lahore Qalandars event here, insisted that he had personally observed several cricketers stop working hard after gaining some recognition, stressing that the sport demands continuous effort.

He further emphasised that the trait often results in some very talented players falling short of their potential.

"I have seen a lot of cricketers who leave their hard work when they get a little bit of fame. This is a game in which you have to work continuously. And your very good players come to the team and get wasted," Naqvi told the reporters here.

Naqvi also questioned the need to teach some players fundamental skills following their selection in the national team from a large pool of talent, pointing to the country's population.

"We have faced it ourselves. Being in the national team, we are teaching them. The coaches used to tell me that we are teaching them this and that," Naqvi stated.

"You are a nation of 24 crore people. If you are picking 14 people out of that, if you have to teach them as well, then what is the point?"

The PCB Chairman, however, clarified that his observation was not aimed at any specific individual and instead termed it as the cricket board's shortcomings.

He then went on to express his hope that collective efforts would help the country achieve better results, emphasising the importance of working together to improve Pakistan cricket.

"These were our mistakes. I am not saying this to anyone. These were our own mistakes. We have corrected ourselves. And we will continue this," Naqvi continued.

"And I hope that if we all work together, we will get good results."