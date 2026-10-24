President's Trophy Grade-I final rescheduled after another change in venue: sources

This collage of pictures shows SBP captain Rameez Aziz (left) and MIT Solutions' Khalid Usman. — PCB

LAHORE: The highly anticipated final of the President's Trophy Grade-I 2026/27 between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions underwent another venue change and is now set to be delayed by two days from the original schedule, sources told Geo Super on Saturday.

The summit clash was originally scheduled to be played at the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi from October 25 to 29, but was instead shifted to the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground here.

Notably, the first venue change came when the SBP team had already reached Karachi from Islamabad, and thus had to travel back to Lahore for the final, which was initially set to be played as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the venue for the President's Trophy Grade-I 2026/27 final has been changed again, with the Lahore Gymkhana Ground here now slated to host the high-stakes fixture, sources said.

The sources further suggested that although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not formally announce the change in venue and schedule for the eight-team tournament's final, it will now instead be played from October 27 to 31.

The matchup was confirmed after SBP finished at the summit with 107 points in seven matches, winning two and drawing five, maintaining an unbeaten record throughout the eight-team standings.

In their last-round match against Kingsmen Academy at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad, SBP were set a 295-run target on the final day, but could only accumulate 208/3 despite opener Hasan Raza's unbeaten century as they got to bat just 57 overs.

MIT Solutions, on the other hand, finished second with 96 points in seven matches, out of which they won two, lost one and drew four.

In their respective last-round fixture of the President's Trophy Grade-I, MIT Solutions handed Pakistan Television (PTV) a six-wicket defeat inside three days.