Jacob Misiorowski sets World Series record with 103.5 mph fastball

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski reacts to a call for a balk during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. — Reuters

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski set a new record for the fastest pitch in World Series history when he delivered a 103.5 mph fastball against Tampa Bay Rays batter Yandy Diaz in the opening delivery of the Fall Classic here at American Family Field on Friday.

The 24-year-old right-hander allowed one run on four hits across five innings, striking out three batters before leaving the mound with Milwaukee leading 2-1. The Brewers eventually secured a 3-2 victory.

Misiorowski’s opening pitch was initially displayed at 103.4 mph on the stadium screens but was later recorded at 103.5 mph by Major League Baseball’s Statcast system.

The delivery surpassed the previous World Series record of 103.2 mph, set by Aroldis Chapman while pitching for the Chicago Cubs against Cleveland in Game 2 of the 2016 Series.

Misiorowski also comfortably eclipsed the previous record for a starting pitcher since pitch tracking began in 2008.

Noah Syndergaard had held that mark with a 101.1 mph fastball for the New York Mets against Kansas City in 2015.

The Brewers star reached at least 100 mph with 38 pitches, breaking Chapman’s previous Series record of 24.

He also delivered 30 pitches at 101 mph or faster, including 11 at 102 mph or above and three exceeding 103 mph.

Tampa Bay scored its only run against Misiorowski in the fourth inning. Jonathan Aranda walked before Junior Caminero doubled, allowing Aranda to advance to third. Liam Hicks then grounded out to first base, bringing Aranda home.

Misiorowski has thrown 1,115 pitches at 100 mph or faster this season, surpassing Jordan Hicks’ previous record of 673, set in 2018.

His fastest pitch this year reached 105.5 mph against the Chicago Cubs on 27th June, narrowly missing Chapman’s regular-season record of 105.8 mph.