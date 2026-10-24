Bayern Munich provide update on Vincent Kompany’s hospitalisation

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany reacts against Arsenal on October 21, 2026. — Reuters

MUNICH: Bayern Munich expect head coach Vincent Kompany to be sidelined for several weeks as he remains in hospital receiving treatment for a virus after collapsing during training on Friday.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed on Saturday that the 40-year-old was in a ‘stable’ condition, with medical examinations continuing to establish the cause of his illness.

Kompany’s English assistant Aaron Danks will take charge of the defending Bundesliga champions for Sunday’s match against Freiburg.

Eberl said the club would not rush the Belgian’s recovery, although a precise timeframe remained uncertain.

“Vinnie will be given all the time he needs. We're not starting to put together any timeframes,” Eberl said.

“We need to firstly figure out what it is and then we'll discuss calmly what recovery time is to be. We won't be talking about days, but weeks. We need to all be clear on that.”

Danks said he had briefly spoken to Kompany on Friday but had avoided discussing football, focusing instead on his health.

“I explained to him that we wouldn't be having no football conversations. It was just checking in on his health and making sure he's OK.

“All the football operations are in our hands and we'll work together as a team to keep the club moving forward,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Bayern postponed their second team’s match following Kompany’s collapse but decided to proceed with Sunday’s Bundesliga fixture.

Bayern lead the Bundesliga by one point ahead of Freiburg. Their next Champions League fixture is against Atletico Madrid on November 3rd.