Elena Rybakina survives Katarzyna Kawa challenge to reach Ningbo Open semi-finals

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her quarter final match against Poland's Katarzyna Kawa on October 23, 2026. — Reuters

NINGBO: World number one Elena Rybakina survived a stern challenge from qualifier Katarzyna Kawa to reach the Ningbo Open semi-finals and keep her title defence alive here at the Yinzhou Tennis Center on Friday.

The top-ranked player recovered from a second-set setback to beat the Polish qualifier 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in the quarter-finals and set up a last-four clash with sixth seed Diana Shnaider.

Rybakina made a dominant start but struggled to maintain her momentum in the second set as Kawa broke her serve three times to level the match.

The world number 128 had entered the contest full of confidence after defeating Belinda Bencic in the previous round and threatened another upset before Rybakina regained control in the deciding set.

Rybakina admitted her serve and energy levels dipped in the second set but praised her aggressive approach in the decider for securing victory.

"I actually started pretty well," Rybakina said in her on-court interview.

"Everything was going in. The serve was working. Then in the second set I dropped a little bit. [There] was not enough energy on the serve, some mistakes here and there, and very cold games. Also, she played really well a few moments, so it changed in the second set pretty quickly.

"But I'm happy that in the third set I stayed aggressive and kept on playing my game."

It is pertinent to mention that Shnaider booked her place in the semi-finals with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 victory over fourth seed American Iva Jovic.