Pelicans centre Yves Missi suffers left knee injury in Jazz defeat

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi goes up for a shot against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half at Delta Center on Oct 23, 2026. — Reuters

SALT LAKE CITY: New Orleans Pelicans centre Yves Missi suffered a left knee injury during his side’s 120-119 defeat to the Utah Jazz on Friday and had to be helped off the court.

The incident occurred with 6 minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter when Zion Williamson drove towards the basket but had his shot blocked by Jaxson Hayes.

Williamson subsequently fell into Missi’s leg, leaving the Cameroon international in considerable pain.

Missi immediately grabbed his left knee and writhed in pain near the baseline. He appeared unable to put any weight on his injured leg and required assistance to leave the court before heading to the locker room.

New Orleans head coach Jamahl Mosley ran onto the court to protest after officials did not call a foul on the play.

Mosley received a technical foul as Utah’s Keyonte George scored a three-pointer at the other end.

The Pelicans subsequently confirmed that Missi would not return for the remainder of the game because of the knee injury. He is scheduled to undergo further evaluation on Saturday to determine the severity of the problem.

Missi’s injury comes after an encouraging start to the new season. The centre recorded 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in New Orleans’ season-opening 123-120 defeat to the Indiana Pacers.

The 21-year-old averaged 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds last season, establishing himself as an important presence in the Pelicans’ frontcourt.

New Orleans will be hoping that further assessment reveals no serious damage to Missi’s knee, as the team looks to build momentum early in the campaign.

His availability for upcoming fixtures will depend on the results of his medical evaluation.