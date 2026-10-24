Mikel Arteta raises concerns over Bukayo Saka’s quad injury

This collage of picture shows Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted there were ‘not good signs’ regarding Bukayo Saka’s quad injury after the winger struggled to walk following their 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich.

Saka will undergo an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury, with Arteta urging patience until the club’s medical team completes its assessment.

“He’s got quite a lot of fluid in the area, so it was difficult to understand the extent of the injury, but we will probably know more tomorrow,” Arteta said.

“We need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists. Obviously when a player has to walk off the pitch, he is struggling to walk without any pain, his movement is restricted, they are not good signs.

“So, again, let’s be a little bit patient so we can get a definitive assessment, and I will let you know.”

Despite Saka’s injury history, Arteta insisted he was not concerned about the England international’s long-term future, stressing the importance of managing his workload carefully.

“I don’t have that feeling at all, but certainly we have to be mindful of creating the right ecosystem around the player to fulfil all his qualities,” he said.

“We really need to understand now, when he comes back, whenever that is, how are we going to manage that load again?”

Saka’s potential absence for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Everton could provide an opportunity for teenage forward Max Dowman.

The 16-year-old became the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer in March when he netted against Everton in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.