Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates disputed 982nd career goal in Al Nassr win

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after the match against Al Faisaly in Saudi Pro League on October 23, 2026. — Reuters

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated the 982nd goal of his career as Al Nassr defeated Al Faisaly 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League here at King Salman Sport City Stadium on Friday, although the effort may ultimately be recorded as an own goal.

The 41-year-old rose highest to meet a free kick from Joao Felix, but it remained unclear whether he made clean contact with his head before the ball deflected into the net off Al Faisaly defender Andrei Girotto.

Ronaldo immediately celebrated by performing his trademark ‘siu’ celebration. The Saudi Pro League credited him with the goal, leaving him 18 short of the landmark 1,000-goal milestone.

Following the match, Ronaldo shared a photograph of himself celebrating on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “Let's go!”

The goal doubled Al Nassr’s advantage in the 49th minute after Abdullah Al-Hamdan had opened the scoring early in the match.

Theo Bongonda pulled one back for the hosts before Angelo Gabriel scored late on to seal the victory.

Ronaldo returned to scoring action after being handed a 30-day suspension and fined €255 ($286) earlier this week following his walkout on Portugal’s national team earlier this month amid a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Despite the controversy surrounding his latest effort, the forward helped Al Nassr secure another important victory in their pursuit of the league title.

The result marked Al Nassr’s eighth league win of the campaign, keeping them in contention alongside Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League title race.

Whether the goal remains credited to Ronaldo or is officially recorded as an own goal, the race towards 1,000 career goals continues to attract attention.