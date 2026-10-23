Eddie Hearn names boxer who Fabio Wardley could face in his comeback fight

Daniel Dubois in action with Fabio Wardley during their WBO world heavyweight title fight at O2 Arena in London on October 17, 2026. — Reuters

Eddie Hearn has revealed the name of a boxer who Fabio Wardley could face in his comeback fight.

Wardley was stopped in the second round by Daniel Dubois in their rematch on October 17.

The Ipswich man was seeking revenge and was bidding to win back the WBO title, which he lost to his fellow Briton in May 2026 in their first fight.

The 29-year-old champion made a storming start at London's O2 Arena and Wardley's legs went ‌from under him for a count within 17 seconds of the opening bell as Dubois floored him with a straight right.

Wardley, 31, beat the count and could have been stopped at the end of the first round when he took a further brutal pounding on the ropes but was saved by the bell.

There was no escape from the onslaught of blows in the second with Dubois picking up where he left off and Wardley taking punch after punch until the towel was thrown in and referee Steve Gray brought the fight to a close.

Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn was asked whether his man David Adeleye could take on Wardley in a rematch of their October 2023 fight and the Matchroom Boxing boss did not hesitate to say yes.

“Yep, it’s a fight that could happen. Adeleye is up for all the smoke. I think Adeleye is going to be a real problem for the heavyweight division, if we can get him firing, get him some moment, I’m looking forward to getting him some big fights,” Hearn said.

The first fight between Wardley and Adeleye was for Commonwealth and WBO European heavyweight belts, which Fabio won by seventh-round knockout.