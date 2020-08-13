Photo: Twitter

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and decided to bat first against hosts England in the second Test at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The big news, however, was that Fawad Alam is back in the playing eleven after 11 long years.

After Shan Masood was trapped lbw early on by a trademark James Anderson ball, Abid Ali and Azhar Ali stabilised the ship and got the team to 50.

Ten minutes before lunch, rain interrupted play as predicted and players went back into their dressing rooms with the scoreboard reading 62-1.

England currently lead the three-match series 1-0.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan vs England: Rain stops play minutes before lunch