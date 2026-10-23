President's Trophy Grade-I 2026-27 final moved from Karachi to Lahore

This collage of pictures shows SBP captain Rameez Aziz (left) and MIT Solutions' Khalid Usman. — PCB

LAHORE: The highly anticipated final of the President's Trophy Grade-I between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions has been shifted from Karachi to here.

The summit clash was originally scheduled to be played at the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi from October 25 to 29, but underwent a venue change just one day before the commencement.

Consequently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed both finalists about the venue change, with the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground here now set to host the five-day fixture from October 25 to 29.

Notably, the venue change comes when the SBP team had already reached Karachi from Islamabad, and thus will now travel back to Lahore for the final, which will be played as per the schedule.

The matchup was confirmed after SBP finished at the summit with 107 points in seven matches, winning two and drawing five, maintaining an unbeaten record throughout the eight-team standings.

In their last-round match against Kingsmen Academy at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad, SBP were set a 295-run target on the final day, but could only accumulate 208/3 despite opener Hasan Raza's unbeaten century as they got to bat just 57 overs.

MIT Solutions, on the other hand, finished second with 96 points in seven matches, out of which they won two, lost one and drew four.

In their respective last-round fixture of the President's Trophy Grade-I, MIT Solutions handed Pakistan Television (PTV) a six-wicket defeat inside three days.