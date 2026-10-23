Bayern manager Vincent Kompany taken to hospital after collapsing at training ground

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany reacts in a UEFA Champions League match against Viking at Lyse Arena in Stavanger on October 13, 2026. — Reuters

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has been taken to hospital after collapsing at the training ground on Friday, the German champions said.

Kompany has been nursing a virus in recent days and was unable to take part in training at the Allianz Arena and also did not fulfil his media obligations on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League game against Arsenal.

"On Friday, Vincent Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during a training session for Bayern’s reserve team," the club said. "The head coach of the professional squad had been observing the second team’s session."

"Kompany is currently undergoing a thorough examination in the hospital and will remain under medical care. For the time being, his coaching staff will manage all training and match-related operations."

The Bundesliga leaders, who drew 2-2 against Premier League champions at home, are due to travel to Freiburg on Sunday.

“Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority," said Max Eberl, Bayern's Board Member for Sport. "At Bayern, we will do everything we can to ensure he makes a speedy recovery."

"Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and he will be given as much time as he needs. Everyone at FC Bayern wishes Vinnie a quick recovery.”

In Vincent Kompany’s absence, his assistant coach Aaron Danks came for a pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League game against the Gunners and Kompany later returned to the touchline for the match on Wednesday.

Harry Kane was man of the match in Bayern’s draw with Arsenal at the Allianz Arena. He set up Alphonso Davies for a goal and converted a penalty later.