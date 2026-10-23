Afghanistan thump Zimbabwe in final to win ODI tri-series

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi (third from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ODI tri-series final against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 23, 2026. — ACB

SHARJAH: Rashid Khan's three-wicket haul, followed by an anchoring half-century by opener Ibrahim Zadran, powered Afghanistan to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the ODI tri-series final here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza's decision to bat first in the summit clash backfired as the Chevrons were folded for a modest 169 in 43.3 overs despite his gutsy half-century in the middle.

Raza waged a lone battle for Zimbabwe and top-scored with a cautious 68 off 83 deliveries, laced with three sixes and as many fours.

The skipper was briefly supported by fellow middle-order batter Ryan Burl, who made a 45-ball 31, while Blessing Muzarabani (17 not out) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (12) were the others to amass double figures against the disciplined Afghanistan bowling attack, led by former captain Rashid Khan, who picked up three wickets for just 41 runs in his 10 overs.

Rashid's brilliance was backed by Bilal Sami, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi, who claimed two wickets each, while Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with one scalp.

In turn, Afghanistan comfortably chased down the 170-run target for the loss of three wickets and 93 balls to spare, courtesy of opener Zadran, who oversaw their pursuit with an unbeaten half-century.

Afghanistan got off to a flamboyant start to the run chase as their opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Zadran put together 68 runs inside 10 overs until the former, who dominated the stand, fell victim to Newman Nyamhuri after scoring a 31-ball 36, featuring four fours and two sixes.

Nyamhuri then inflicted another setback on Afghanistan's pursuit in the 13th over when he got top-order batter Sediqullah Atal caught behind, and brought the total down to 80/2.

Zadran was then joined by captain Rahmat Shah in the middle, and the duo put Afghanistan in touching distance with an 82-run partnership for the third wicket, which culminated with the former's dismissal off Wessly Madhevere in the 33rd over.

Skipper Rahmat made a notable contribution in the run chase with a 63-ball 43, comprising one six and a four.

Zadran, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and ultimately steered Afghanistan over the line with an unbeaten 70 off 96 deliveries, studded with four fours and a six.

Nyamhuri was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe as he picked up two wickets for 30 runs in his five overs, while Madhevere could claim one.