Conte denies advance talks with Manchester United as Carrick's future hangs in balance

An undated photo of former Napoli coach Antonio Conte. — Reuters

Former Chelsea and Napoli coach Antonio Conte on Friday denied reports that he was in advanced negotiations to replace Manchester United manager Michael Carrick.

Conte, who won the Premier League with Chelsea and managed Tottenham Hotspur, also denied the rumours that he had requested full control while also making financial demands of the struggling Old Trafford club.

United sit 13th in the Premier League and 20th in the Champions League after suffering a 4-1 thrashing by Italian side Como, increasing scrutiny on Carrick.

"My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but there are currently no negotiations at an advanced stage," Conte said in a statement.

"Following a wonderful and successful spell in charge of Napoli, I will take the time I need to consider how and when to return to management," he added of his time in Naples where he won Serie A in the 2024-25 season.

"It will be a carefully considered decision, one I will make when I believe the conditions are right.

"I have read reports of financial demands and requests for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations about what has been described as my 'strong personality'.

"These reports are unfounded, as there is currently no concrete basis for such assessments."

Conte last coached Napoli in the 2025-26 season, and left the club after helping them win the Serie A in the 2024-25 campaign and finishing second in the following season.

Conte said that if a concrete opportunity arrives, he would enter talks with the club that approaches him and "jointly consider the terms of a potential agreement", taking into account the needs of both parties.

"Until then, any assumptions about my demands and my professional future remain speculation and cannot be treated as fact," the 57-year-old Italian added.

Speaking to The Athletic earlier this month, Conte said he would like to coach a club that has "lost sight of their history" so he can help "make it shine once more".

Carrick is under immense pressure after going seven games without a win in all competitions and just two victories in 11 matches.

Following the defeat against Como, skipper Bruno Fernandes questioned the manager’s tactics, with Carrick apologising for the performance.