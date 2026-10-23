India storm past Zimbabwe in home ODI series opener

India's Pratika Rawal celebrates reaching her century during their first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on October 23, 2026. — BCCI

VADODARA: Shree Charani's four-wicket haul, followed by an unbeaten century from opener Pratika Rawal, propelled India to a resounding nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match home series here at the Kotambi Stadium on Friday.

Zimbabwe captain Nomvelo Sibanda's decision to bat first backfired as the visitors were bowled out for a meagre 197 in 49.5 overs despite Beloved Biza's half-century.

The middle-order batter waged a lone battle for Zimbabwe and remained their top-scorer with a gutsy 62 off 92 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Besides her, Michelle Mavunga (29), Modester Mupachikwa (25) and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (21) made notable contributions to Zimbabwe's total.

Charani spearheaded India's bowling charge with four wickets for just 23 runs in her 10 overs, followed by Kranti Gaud with three, while Deepti Sharma bagged two. Shafali Verma, on the other hand, chipped in with one scalp.

In turn, the home side made light work of the 198-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just one wicket and 137 balls to spare, securing a 1-0 lead in the three-match home series, the subsequent fixture of which will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Leading the way for India was right-handed opener Pratika, who smashed an unbeaten century and top-scored with 100 not out from 96 deliveries, studded with 15 fours, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Pratika also shared a match-winning 106-run partnership for the second wicket with top-order batter Shafali, who contributed with an unbeaten half-century, making a 33-ball 64, featuring five fours and four sixes.

Olinder Chare remained the solitary wicket-taker for Zimbabwe as she accounted for the dismissal of India captain Mandhana, who scored 32 off 34 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.