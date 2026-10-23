India name injured Ishan Kishan's cover for second New Zealand T20I

India's Ishan Kishan watches the ball after playing a shot during their first T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22, 2026. — BCCI

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced uncapped Kumar Kushagra as a cover for injured wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan for their second T20I of the five-match away series against New Zealand.

Kishan sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during India's T20I series opener against New Zealand in Christchurch, and thus will not be available for the subsequent fixture, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Saturday.

In his absence, India men's selection committee brought in uncapped wicketkeeper batter Kumar Kushagra as a cover to the squad for the second T20I.

Notably, the 22-year-old was already in Christchurch as he was set to represent India A in three red-ball matches from October 24 to November 10, and thus will join the senior men's team in time for their second T20I against New Zealand.

"Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the first T20I against New Zealand and is ruled out of the second T20I to be played on Saturday," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Kumar Kushagra to the squad as cover for the second T20I.

"Kushagra, who is currently in Christchurch with the India A squad, will join the India squad for the second T20I. The BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor Kishan's progress."

India's updated squad for second T20I against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma (vc), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Kumar Kushagra (wk).