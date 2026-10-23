PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Pakistan players, coaches amid training at Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam (right) greets PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the sidelines of their training session at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 23, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday paid a visit to the Gaddafi Stadium here to link up with the national cricketers during their training session for the remaining matches of the home ODI tri-series against England and Sri Lanka, scheduled to run until October 31.

In a video released by the PCB on its official social media handles, Naqvi visited the venue to meet the Pakistan cricketers, including captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and senior batter Babar Azam.

According to the cricket board, during his visit, the PCB Chairman observed the batting and bowling practice of players taking part in the training session, while also meeting with head coach Mike Hesson and team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

For the unversed, the ongoing Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series is set to enter its second leg here, during which a total of four matches, including the final on October 31, will be played.

At the halfway mark of the multilateral event, host nation Pakistan sit at the summit of the standings with four points in two matches, followed by Sri Lanka in second with two, while England are at the bottom as the 2019 champions lost both their opening fixtures and carry a negative net run rate of 0.892.

The upcoming match of the ODI tri-series is scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday between host nation Pakistan and England, and is of great significance for both sides as a victory would propel the home side into the final, while their triumph would leave the Three Lions on the verge of elimination.

Remaining ODI tri-series schedule

October 25: Pakistan v England – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 27: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 29: Sri Lanka v England – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 31: Tri-series final – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore